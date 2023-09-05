Open house planned for Hunter Lake project

A public meeting is scheduled Wednesday on Springfield’s plan for a second water source, a project commonly known as Hunter Lake.

It’s been on the drawing board for decades. But the U-S Army Corps of Engineers is considering the permit application.

The meeting, set for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Library on South 7th St., will give the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposal, as well as ask questions.

The project would be south and east of Lake Springfield and east of I-55.

City officials have said a second water source would enable the city to better withstand a drought – and it would add a natural wildlife area.

But opponents question the need for another lake and the cost.