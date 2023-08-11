© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream.
Government & Politics

State Week: A win for Illinois' assault weapons ban; Mapes trial begins

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIGreg HinzDave McKinney
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The state's highest court handed down a decision Friday that keeps the state's ban on the sale of assault weapons and large capacity magazines in place.

The outcome was expected at the state level, although it was surprising that a Democrat, Justice Mary K. O'Brien, dissenting. She was elected last year with support from Gov. JB Pritzker, who backed the law.

Most expect the toughest challenge for the law at the federal level.

Also, the trial for the one-time Chief of Staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan began this week. Tim Mapes is accused of lying to a grand jury investigating his previous boss.

And conservative donor Richard Uihlein suffered a defeat in Ohio, where he funded a ballot measure.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney and Greg Hinz, politics reporter and columnist for Crain's Chicago Business.

Tags
Government & Politics State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Greg Hinz
Greg Hinz is a politics and columnist for Crain's Chicago Business.
See stories by Greg Hinz
Dave McKinney
See stories by Dave McKinney
Related Stories