State Week: Democrats pay off some unemployment fund debt, but the GOP argues it's not enough

The Illinois Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has racked up a $4.5 billion in debt. Democrats this week voted to pay off a chunk of what's owed through the use of federal pandemic aid funds. But Republicans say there's still a large hole that will need to be filled, most likely through borrowing and paying interest for several years.

And there's controversy with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board over appointments. We discuss it all on State Week.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and our guest, Chicago Tribune Statehouse Reporter Jeremy Gorner.