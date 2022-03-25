© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
Sponsorship Account Executive
Apply by March 31
Government & Politics

State Week: Democrats pay off some unemployment fund debt, but the GOP argues it's not enough

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published March 25, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

The Illinois Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has racked up a $4.5 billion in debt. Democrats this week voted to pay off a chunk of what's owed through the use of federal pandemic aid funds. But Republicans say there's still a large hole that will need to be filled, most likely through borrowing and paying interest for several years.

And there's controversy with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board over appointments. We discuss it all on State Week.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and our guest, Chicago Tribune Statehouse Reporter Jeremy Gorner.

Tags

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Related Stories