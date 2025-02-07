J-Corps Audio Journal #4 - Inteviewing

In our LISTEN sessions last year, we asked for volunteers to continue to report on their communities. A grant gives us the opportunity to provide two of aspiring community journalists with training and professional editing. It also helps us better understand our neighbors.

Follow along each Friday through May with this J-Corps Audio Journal.

This week, team Rahman shares what it is like to secure interviews and shares a couple outtakes.

Press Forward Springfield is awarding its first project grants. NPR Illinois along with the Illinois Times and Capitol News Illinois are each receiving funding to report on different untold stories in our community. The three reporting projects will be posted in May.

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln in collaboration with the Field Foundation and the Illinois Department of Human Services are leading this project as part of the Healing program.

NPR Illinois is using the grant to test its vision for community reporting and journalism training — the Journalism Corps or "J-Corps."