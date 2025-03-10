Millikin names new president

The Millikin University Board of Trustees has unanimously confirmed the election of Dr. Dean Pribbenow to become the 17th President of Millikin University, effective July 1.

Pribbenow succeeds Dr. Jim Reynolds, who stepped down as Millikin’s 16th President on March 1, 2025, after nearly five years in the position. Millikin Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ronald Branch is serving as Acting President in Reynolds’ absence.

Pribbenow currently serves as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at Elmhurst University, a position he’s held since 2020. He served as Acting President from July-August 2023.

Pribbenow has over 20 years of experience in academic leadership and served as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Academic Dean at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, before moving to Elmhurst.

“I am honored to join Millikin University and the Big Blue as its next president. During my time on campus, the love for Millikin, and the abiding commitment to students and the broader community, was evident among all those I met,” Pribbenow said. “This institution has a strong and distinctive reputation for academic excellence through performance learning. I look forward to working alongside everyone to build on these strengths and deepen our connections both on and off campus. Together, we will ensure that the University remains an integral part of the region’s future.”

Branch cited Pribbenow’s experience as an adaptable leader, his success as a strategic fundraiser, and his being an action-orientated visionary among the reasons he stood out as a leading candidate during the presidential search, which began in September 2024.

“During his career, Dean has worked in both challenging and thriving institutions, which have provided him with valuable insight into institutional challenges and opportunities. As Vice President of Academic Affairs, he also contributed to comprehensive campaign activities and has a breadth of experience in fundraising and institutional advancement,” Branch said. “During his on-campus visit, Dean emphasized the urgency of taking action and understands and believes that Millikin’s financial plan is attainable and achievable.”

Pribbenow earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Luther College and a Master of Science in Counseling with a Higher Education Concentration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.