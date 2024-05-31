Olivia Lett named new UIS women's basketball coach

The University of Illinois Springfield has named a new women’s basketball head coach. Olivia Lett will take over the program and will be the tenth person to hold the title.

Lett comes to Springfield from Decatur, where she was the head coach for women's basketball at Millikin University. She led Millikin to a 105-48 record in six seasons in which the team won two regular season CCIW titles and two CCIW tournament titles. The Big Blue ended the 2023-24 season in the NCAA DIII Women's Basketball Tournament and boasted a 23-6 overall record.

"I want to thank Dr. Clark and the search committee for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Prairie Star family," said Lett. "I'm excited to stay in Central Illinois and collaborate to build something great at UIS. I'm forever grateful for an amazing six years at Millikin University and all the support of the Decatur community."

"I am thrilled to have Olivia Lett joining us at UIS." said Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Interim Director of Athletics Jamarco Clark. "Coach Lett did a fantastic job leading Millikin the past six years, and we are excited to witness her contributions to UIS. Recruiting someone of her background, with deep connections to the Springfield area and Central Illinois community, represents a significant advancement for the UIS women's basketball program. I am confident that Olivia will excel in leading this program and elevate it to new heights."

Lett previously spent two years as the assistant women's basketball coach at the University of Chicago. Prior to her time at Chicago, Lett spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Illinois Wesleyan University. As a player at Illinois Wesleyan, Lett starred for the Titans for three seasons and led them to the 2012 NCAA Division III National Championship. Lett was a standout high school player at Pana High School.

In 2017, Lett was selected to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) 30 Under 30 program, which honors 30 up-and-coming women's basketball coaches aged 30 and under at all levels of basketball. Honorees were selected for community service involvement, mentorship and impact on others, attitude and professional manner, and professional association involvement.

Lett played professionally in Spain where her team made the league finals for Liga Femenina 2. She was named to the All Imports First Team and All-League Second Team.

Lett graduated from Illinois Wesleyan in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. She has since earned a Masters of Science in Sports Management from Illinois State University.

Her appointment is subject to approval by the U of I Board of Trustees.