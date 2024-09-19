Adam Kinzinger to speak in Decatur

Former U.S. Representative and CNN Political Commentator Adam Kinzinger will appear in Decatur on Monday, September 30, at 7 p.m. for a political discussion. The event will take place at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Millikin University’s campus. This event is free and open to the public.

The presentation is titled “A Conversation with Congressman Adam Kinzinger” and will touch on his time in public service.

According to announcement, Kinzinger will discuss his thought processes as he witnessed changes in government and how he made the decision to stand against his party for what he calls the sanctity of his country.

As one of two Republicans on the January 6th Committee, Rep. Kinzinger broke from his party. Shortly after the insurrection at the Capitol, Kinzinger started the Country First movement, which has grown rapidly to over 300,000 members today and counting.

Kinzinger also recounts his story in his New York Times bestselling memoir “Renegade.”

In August, Rep. Kinzinger took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and gave a speech about why he was crossing party lines and supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the November elections.

A Bloomington native, Kinzinger served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2022, proudly representing Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, which stretches across 14 counties in Northern Illinois. While in Congress, Kinzinger served as a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he served as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy and the Environment in the 116th Congress.

He also served on the nonpartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. His top priorities included strengthening U.S. energy policy and making our nation less reliant on foreign resources, as well as bolstering the strength of our national security — both at home and abroad.

Before being elected to Congress, Kinzinger served in the Air Force in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Kinzinger continues to serve his country as a pilot in the Air National Guard, with the current rank of Lieutenant Colonel and balanced this service with his duties in Congress.

The event is made possible by the Thomas W. Ewing Lecture Fund in partnership with the History & Political Science Club.