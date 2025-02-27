UIS Non-Tenure Track Faculty Union authorizes a strike

The recently formed union of 40 full time, non-tenure track faculty at the University of Illinois Springfield voted this week to give a bargaining team the authority to call a work stoppage.

The move doesn’t guarantee a strike, but shows dissatisfaction in the current contract talks with the administration that have been ongoing for a year. Law requires a 10-day notice of intent to strike be filed with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board before one can take place.

Members organized in January 2024 as part of the University Professionals of Illinois, Local 4100. The union said it has yet to see substantive movement on key issues, such as workloads and job security.

“Our members have had enough and time is running out,” said Scott Fenton, UIS English instructor, who was quoted in a news release. “Chancellor Gooch and her team must finally take these negotiations seriously and show they value our work. Otherwise, we will have no choice to strike.”

A strike during a semester can result in learning disruptions and, in some cases, students unable to complete classes and receive credits. No date for a potential strike is included in the authorization.

“UIS is aware that the non-tenure track faculty union has voted to authorize a strike,” read a statement from the school provided to NPR Illinois. “The university is committed to negotiating a fair and fiscally responsible collective bargaining agreement that supports the needs of the entire campus community. UIS has reached tentative agreements on several issues, with additional mediation sessions scheduled.”

The university has created a web page with updates on bargaining.

The talks are taking place as UIS deals with budget problems, including a financial deficit and struggles to boost enrollment. The school is working on plans to address the problems, including the offer of a voluntary separation agreement for certain employees who are considering leaving their jobs.

“Last fall, we were forced to demand federal mediation and file Unfair Labor Practices charges to pressure this administration to bargain in good faith, as required by law,” Fenton said. “Still the chancellor and her team refuse to make meaningful proposals or demonstrate respect for our members.”

Contracts end this August for two other campus unions representing tenured and tenure-track faculty as well as service, clerical, kitchen and custodial workers.

In 2022, tenured and tenure-track faculty authorized a strike before a deal was reached on their current contract.

Note: NPR Illinois’ newsroom staff is not part of any union on campus.

