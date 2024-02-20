UIS is waiving application fees for some area community college students

The University of Illinois Springfield will waive the application fee for students starting with the fall semester.

UIS will waive the $50 fee for transfer students applying from Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Richland Community College in Decatur and Illinois Central College in East Peoria. The fee waiver will be automatically applied to transfer applications.

“We recognize that the application fee can be a financial obstacle for many students,” said Rebecca Johnson, UIS associate director of admission. “By removing this barrier, we aim to better serve those attending the community colleges closest to our campus.”



According to UIS, the school has a strong tradition of welcoming transfer students, with over 60 percent of the current undergraduate student population coming from community colleges.

“Transfer students are an integral part of UIS, providing different classroom and life experiences that enhance the educational experience for all students,” Johnson said. “Transfer students from our community colleges are well prepared for UIS and find success in and out of the classroom.”

For more information and to apply, prospective students can visit the UIS admissions website at uis.edu/apply.