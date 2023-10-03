Childcare shortages, expenses affecting Sangamon families' quality of life | Community Voices

© 2023 NPR Illinois
Childcare shortages, expenses affecting Sangamon families' quality of life

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published October 3, 2023
guests on stage
Lee Milner
facebook.com/citizensclubspringfield
Ashley Earles and Monique Nally address the Citizens Club of Springfield at the Hoogland Club Room.

An event you may have missed on Community Voices:

The recently released Early Childhood Regional Needs Assessment for Sangamon and Menard Counties found that the region has about 14,400 children under the age of six, with 37% living in a household with income of 200% or less of the federal poverty level.

Over the past year, Birth to Five Illinois has conducted focus groups, interviews, and surveys to gather input about the needs of these children, their families, and caregivers.

This Citizens Club program features Ashley Earles, Birth to Five Illinois Regional Council Manager for Region 51, and Monique Nally, a member of the Birth to Five Family Council and a Parent Educator at Riverton Families First Birth to Three Program, who discuss the region’s strengths, gaps, and challenges, as well as recommendations for improvement.

childcare Citizens Club of Springfield
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry.
