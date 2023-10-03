Childcare shortages, expenses affecting Sangamon families' quality of life | Community Voices

An event you may have missed on Community Voices:

The recently released Early Childhood Regional Needs Assessment for Sangamon and Menard Counties found that the region has about 14,400 children under the age of six, with 37% living in a household with income of 200% or less of the federal poverty level.

Over the past year, Birth to Five Illinois has conducted focus groups, interviews, and surveys to gather input about the needs of these children, their families, and caregivers.

This Citizens Club program features Ashley Earles, Birth to Five Illinois Regional Council Manager for Region 51, and Monique Nally, a member of the Birth to Five Family Council and a Parent Educator at Riverton Families First Birth to Three Program, who discuss the region’s strengths, gaps, and challenges, as well as recommendations for improvement.

