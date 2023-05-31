© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Timo Arthur, Blues Challenge winner, making Springfield home | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published May 31, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
Timo Arthur playing guitar
RaymondChange.net
/
timoarthur.net
Timo Arthur

Winner of the 2013 Atlanta Blues Challenge, and guitarist for touring blues/roots artists Brandon Santini among others, Timo Arthur has spent the past thirty years working as a professional musician. Arthur currently lives in Springfield after stops around the world. His piano ballad "Sing Me Into Heaven (for Eva Cassidy)" won a Runner Up award in the 2017 Song of the Year contest. Timo visited the NPR Illinois studios to discuss his art on Community Voices.

Eccles and Arthur together
Randy Eccles
/
nprillinois.org
Randy Eccles and Timo Arthur

Tags
Community Voices local musicSpringfield IL
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories