Timo Arthur, Blues Challenge winner, making Springfield home | Community Voices

Winner of the 2013 Atlanta Blues Challenge, and guitarist for touring blues/roots artists Brandon Santini among others, Timo Arthur has spent the past thirty years working as a professional musician. Arthur currently lives in Springfield after stops around the world. His piano ballad "Sing Me Into Heaven (for Eva Cassidy)" won a Runner Up award in the 2017 Song of the Year contest. Timo visited the NPR Illinois studios to discuss his art on Community Voices.

Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org Randy Eccles and Timo Arthur