Litchfield Skyview Drive-In changes hands but keeps the spirit alive | Community Voices

The Skyview Drive-In theater has been a staple for the Litchfield community since 1950. Since then, the owners of the business have changed hands from one family to another over the years. Mindy Pastrovich sat down with Logan Bricker and Community Voices to discuss how she and her family cared for the business since 2016, and how they have continued to keep the family-owned tradition alive through the new owners, the Hebenstreit family.