© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Litchfield Skyview Drive-In changes hands but keeps the spirit alive | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Logan Bricker
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
Skyview Drive-In
Mindy Pastrovich
/
Skyview Drive-In is located in Litchfield, Ill.

The Skyview Drive-In theater has been a staple for the Litchfield community since 1950. Since then, the owners of the business have changed hands from one family to another over the years. Mindy Pastrovich sat down with Logan Bricker and Community Voices to discuss how she and her family cared for the business since 2016, and how they have continued to keep the family-owned tradition alive through the new owners, the Hebenstreit family.

Tags
Community Voices Litchfield
Logan Bricker
Logan Bricker is a student at the University of Illinois Springfield studying journalism. He also assists the Community Voices team at NPR Illinois.
See stories by Logan Bricker
Related Stories