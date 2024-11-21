© 2024 NPR Illinois
Bwayisak Tanko explores the communication experiences of international students in new documentary

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published November 21, 2024 at 9:38 AM CST
Bwayisak Tanko
Courtesy of Bwayisak Tanko
Bwayisak Tanko

Bwayisak Tanko is a master’s student in the School of Communication at the University of Illinois Springfield. Her documentary film Accents and Acceptance, which is part of her research project for closure from the School of Communication and Media Studies, premieres November 22nd, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Brookens Auditorium. The film explores the communication experiences of international students from Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East as they adjust to life in the United States of America, highlighting their stories and challenges within the context of communication. Bwayisak spoke to Community Voices about growing up in small town in northern Nigeria, the story behind wanting to use her voice to influence change, and some observations from the documentary.
