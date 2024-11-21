Bwayisak Tanko explores the communication experiences of international students in new documentary

Bwayisak Tanko is a master’s student in the School of Communication at the University of Illinois Springfield. Her documentary film Accents and Acceptance, which is part of her research project for closure from the School of Communication and Media Studies, premieres November 22nd, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Brookens Auditorium. The film explores the communication experiences of international students from Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East as they adjust to life in the United States of America, highlighting their stories and challenges within the context of communication. Bwayisak spoke to Community Voices about growing up in small town in northern Nigeria, the story behind wanting to use her voice to influence change, and some observations from the documentary.