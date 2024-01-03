Son captures complexity of father’s work in documentary ‘The Interaction Cowboy’

Fred Koschmann is a director and film editor living in L.A. but originally from Springfield, Ill. He recently completed a documentary titled “The Interaction Cowboy,” which helps viewers to understand the field of ethnomethodology and the work his father, Tim Koschmann, did before retiring. Fred Koschmann spoke to Community Voices about the film, which will be screened on Jan. 10 as part of the Springfield Art Association’s annual Molly Schlich International & Independent Film Series.

For more information visit: https://www.springfieldart.org/film-series.html

