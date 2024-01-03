© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Have a wonderful and informed 2024!

Son captures complexity of father’s work in documentary ‘The Interaction Cowboy’

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:10 PM CST
Tim Koschmann (left) prepares to speak into a microphone as his son Fred Koschmann (right) stands by.
Photo courtesy of Fred Koschmann
Tim Koschmann and Fred Koschmann

Fred Koschmann is a director and film editor living in L.A. but originally from Springfield, Ill. He recently completed a documentary titled “The Interaction Cowboy,” which helps viewers to understand the field of ethnomethodology and the work his father, Tim Koschmann, did before retiring. Fred Koschmann spoke to Community Voices about the film, which will be screened on Jan. 10 as part of the Springfield Art Association’s annual Molly Schlich International & Independent Film Series.

For more information visit: https://www.springfieldart.org/film-series.html
Tags
Arts & Life FilmSpringfield Art Association (SAA)
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories