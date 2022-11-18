The Election Is Over. Now What? | Community Voices
The Election is Over. Now What? Political Scientist and Journalist Perspectives on the 2022 Midterms. The UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program facilitates the conversation.
The panel includes:
- Mathew Geras, UIS assistant professor in the School of Politics and International Affairs
- Hannah Meisel, NPR Illinois state editor
- Isabell Skinner, UIS assistant professor in the School of Politics and International Affairs
- John Transue, UIS Associate professor of political science in the School of Politics and International Affairs, and the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership
Moderated by:
- Jason Piscia, UIS PAR director
- Erin Henkle, PAR Student
- Cameron Kutenello, PAR student