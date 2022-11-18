© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

The Election Is Over. Now What? | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published November 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Now What.png
UIS.edu

The Election is Over. Now What? Political Scientist and Journalist Perspectives on the 2022 Midterms. The UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program facilitates the conversation.

The panel includes:

Moderated by:

  • Jason Piscia, UIS PAR director
  • Erin Henkle, PAR Student
  • Cameron Kutenello, PAR student
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
