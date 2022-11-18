The Election Is Over. Now What? | Community Voices

The Election is Over. Now What? Political Scientist and Journalist Perspectives on the 2022 Midterms. The UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program facilitates the conversation.

The panel includes:



Mathew Geras, UIS assistant professor in the School of Politics and International Affairs

Hannah Meisel, NPR Illinois state editor

Isabell Skinner, UIS assistant professor in the School of Politics and International Affairs

John Transue, UIS Associate professor of political science in the School of Politics and International Affairs, and the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership

Moderated by:

