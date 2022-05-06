UIS expert panel examines the invasion of Ukraine in second discussion | Community Voices

© 2022 NPR Illinois
UIS expert panel examines the invasion of Ukraine in second discussion

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Julie Heller
Published May 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
The University of Illinois Springfield held a second panel discussion and Q&A with faculty experts discussing the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The panel featured Ken Kriz, UIS distinguished professor of public administration; Dursun Peksen, professor of political science at the University of Memphis; and Olha Krupa, associate professor and graduate certificate program director at Seattle University’s Institute of Public Service.

The panel discussion was moderated by AJ Simmons, research director at the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership.

