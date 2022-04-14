© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21
Community Voices

UIS discussion sheds light on what's happening in Ukraine and why | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Julie Heller
Published April 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
Ukraine Flag.jpg
Courtesy of UIS
/
Ukrainian Flag

The University of Illinois Springfield hosted a webinar panel discussion with faculty experts examining the causes and repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine titled “Understanding What's Happening and Why.” The webinar featured UIS faculty experts Sibel Oktay, associate professor of political science and global studies, and Heather Bailey, professor of history. The guest speaker was Nik Ford, instructor of political science and international studies at the University of Tampa.

Tags

Community Voices Ukraine
Julie Heller
See stories by Julie Heller
Related Stories