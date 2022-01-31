© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

The Perfect Pair, a community for shoppers and vendors alike | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Kelly Berry Wanda Timmons TPP .jpeg

Wanda Timmons is the owner of The Perfect Pair in Warrensburg, Ill., and Kelly Berry is the owner of Sign Language by KB, a vendor featured in The Perfect Pair. They spoke to Community Voices about how relationships are important to the success of their businesses. They also shared how they each started their businesses: Timmons was inspired to open a store with her daughter, and Berry wanted the financial opportunity to fund medical mission trips to Kenya.

Originally aired Jan. 31, 2022.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
