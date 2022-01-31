The Perfect Pair, a community for shoppers and vendors alike | Community Voices

Wanda Timmons is the owner of The Perfect Pair in Warrensburg, Ill., and Kelly Berry is the owner of Sign Language by KB, a vendor featured in The Perfect Pair. They spoke to Community Voices about how relationships are important to the success of their businesses. They also shared how they each started their businesses: Timmons was inspired to open a store with her daughter, and Berry wanted the financial opportunity to fund medical mission trips to Kenya.

Originally aired Jan. 31, 2022.