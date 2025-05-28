© 2025 NPR Illinois
Dr. Juanita Morris shows us what living a life divinely aligned truly means

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:33 PM CDT
Dr. Juanita Morris
Courtesy of Dr. Juanita Morris
Dr. Juanita Morris

Dr. Juanita Morris and her husband founded their own company, J Morris Enterprises, LLC, where she dedicates her time to coaching, consulting, training, and public speaking. She has also worked as a classroom teacher, faculty member, and administrator. Dr. Morris spoke with Community Voices about her educational background and inspirations, her journey back to Decatur after 26 years away from home, and the various community initiatives she’s involved in. You can find more information about Dr. Juanita Morris and J Morris Enterprises, LLC here.
Arts & Life entrepeneurship
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
