Many services offered to the community under the All In One umbrella

Pamela Lewis Frazier is owner of All In One Laundry Center & Services and All In One On-Site Wash & Detail. Robert Frazier also helps run All In One and is Executive Director of their nonprofit Clean Slate Advocates. Pamela and Robert spoke to Community Voices about their transition from Corporate America to entrepreneurship, the importance of adding the Laundry Center to their services, and their "From Soap to Hope Challenge." They also discuss bridging gaps in the Springfield community.