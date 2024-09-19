Entrepreneur Paul Couston shares expertise at Innovate Springfield's 'Founders, Failures & Fun'

Paul Couston is the co-founder of Ascent Integrated Tech, which enhances firefighter safety by providing critical information about team location, health and environment during firefighting. He spoke with Director of Innovate Springfield Ben Hage for the series titled "Founders, Failures & Fun." He shared what it's like at a startup company, how to pitch to investors and how to meet customers' needs.

