Entrepreneur Paul Couston shares expertise at Innovate Springfield's 'Founders, Failures & Fun'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:55 PM CDT
Paul Couston speaks to the audience off camera as he sits across from Ben Hage in a recorded interview.
UIS Innovate Springfield
Paul Couston speaks to the crowd as he's interviewed by Innovate Springfield Director Ben Hage.

Paul Couston is the co-founder of Ascent Integrated Tech, which enhances firefighter safety by providing critical information about team location, health and environment during firefighting. He spoke with Director of Innovate Springfield Ben Hage for the series titled "Founders, Failures & Fun." He shared what it's like at a startup company, how to pitch to investors and how to meet customers' needs.

For more about Innovate Springfield visit: https://www.uis.edu/innovation
