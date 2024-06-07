© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Front Row Classics discuss Pre-Code Hollywood and 'Forbidden Cocktails'

By Brandon Davis
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:28 PM CDT
Running Press and Turner Classics Movies
/
Running Press and Turner Classics Movies

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome author André Darlington. André is the author of the latest book from TCM, "Forbidden Cocktails: Libations Inspired by the World of Pre-Code Hollywood". The book is packaged handsomely with a sleek layout and gorgeous photos. Brandon and André discuss the history of pre-code films and how Prohibition affected the movies. The conversation then turns to the perfect cocktail parings with films such as Footlight Parade, Dracula and The Thin Man.

"Forbidden Cocktails: Libations Inspired by the World of Pre-Code Hollywood" is available from Running Press and Turner Classic Movies wherever books are sold.

Andre Darlington is the author of Bar Menu and Booze Cruise, among many other food and drink titles, as well as the co-author of Booze & Vinyl, The New Cocktail Hour, and Movie Night Menus. He lives in North Carolina.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
