Murals planned for transportation center shed light on Springfield's history | Community Voices

Published March 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
Mastrion Mural
Photo courtesy of Sara Wojcicki Jimenez
/
Artist rendering designed by muralist Danielle Mastrion

The team behind the Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Center has plans for two murals to be installed in the fall of 2022. Angela Harris, President of Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association, is on the committee which selected the artists who will create the two murals, and Danielle Mastrion is one of the artists selected for the project. Harris and Mastrion shared details with Community Voices about the art installations and the thought put into the selection of Springfield icons featured in the artists' renderings.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
