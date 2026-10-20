World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) presents: Weapons of Mass Distraction: How Our Adversaries Manipulate Information to Disrupt Our Security - Nov. 19

Karl Stoltz is co-president of the Public Diplomacy Council of America; he served 39 years as a diplomat, working in counter foreign information manipulation, including Deputy Chief of Mission in Denmark and Myanmar. His work has taken him all over the world: Indonesia, New Zealand, Russia, Papua New Guinea and many more. Russia, China, Iran, and violent extremist organizations use our mobile phones and laptops to weaken our cohesion and democratic institutions to advance their authoritarian goals. Come learn what is at stake and what we can do.