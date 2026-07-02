UnPlug Illinois Day - July 11

Get Out and Unplug with the Springfield Park District!

Join us for a FUN-filled day with your family at our FREE Family FUN Day Unplug events! Take a break from technology and enjoy the great outdoors at your local park. Our events offer a variety of FUN activities for you to enjoy as a family.

Takes place Saturday, July 11th.

- Enjoy FREE Admission at the Nelson Center Pool from 11am-6pm!

- FREE Admission at the Nelson Center Ice Rink from 3pm-5pm!

- FREE Admission at the Henson Robinson Zoo from 10am-5pm!