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UnPlug Illinois Day - July 11

UnPlug Illinois Day - July 11

Get Out and Unplug with the Springfield Park District!

Join us for a FUN-filled day with your family at our FREE Family FUN Day Unplug events! Take a break from technology and enjoy the great outdoors at your local park. Our events offer a variety of FUN activities for you to enjoy as a family.
Takes place Saturday, July 11th.

- Enjoy FREE Admission at the Nelson Center Pool from 11am-6pm!
- FREE Admission at the Nelson Center Ice Rink from 3pm-5pm!
- FREE Admission at the Henson Robinson Zoo from 10am-5pm!

Various Locations
Free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield Park District
217-544-1751
info@springfieldparks.org
https://www.springfieldparks.org/
Various Locations