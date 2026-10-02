The World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) announces a special evening Portraits of American Diplomacy - Oct. 23

In 1776, America's diplomats helped win the American Revolution, and over the past 250 years, they have continued to make our country safer, stronger, and more prosperous. The exhibit of 21 large panels highlights the role of diplomacy beginning with Benjamin Franklin, through two world wars, the Cold War, and into the 21st Century. Featured speaker, Tom Selinger, from the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training, will share stories of Illinois diplomats, and a panel of former diplomats will engage in discussion about their roles.