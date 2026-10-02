The World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) announces a special evening Portraits of American Diplomacy - Oct. 23
The World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) announces a special evening Portraits of American Diplomacy - Oct. 23
In 1776, America's diplomats helped win the American Revolution, and over the past 250 years, they have continued to make our country safer, stronger, and more prosperous. The exhibit of 21 large panels highlights the role of diplomacy beginning with Benjamin Franklin, through two world wars, the Cold War, and into the 21st Century. Featured speaker, Tom Selinger, from the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training, will share stories of Illinois diplomats, and a panel of former diplomats will engage in discussion about their roles.
Old State Capitol State Historic Site
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI)
worldaffairsillinois@gmail.com
Old State Capitol State Historic Site
1 Old State Capitol PlazaSpringfield, Illinois 62701
217-785-5030
dnr.historicspringfield@illinois.gov