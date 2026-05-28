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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
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Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Springfield, IL - June 13 through June 27

The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Springfield, IL - June 13 through June 27

North America’s largest award-winning interactive true crime murder mystery dinner show invites you into a night of laughter, mystery, and audience-driven intrigue. Enjoy a full dinner while a hilarious crime unfolds around you—but stay alert. The culprit is hiding in plain sight, and before the night is over, you could find yourself named a Prime Suspect.

Now playing at Maldaner’s in Springfield, IL, this murder mystery dinner experience is unlike traditional dinner theater. Our professional actors are not in costume and are secretly planted among the guests, creating a modern, social, and highly interactive evening. Each ticket includes our signature live murder mystery show, a complete dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of unexpected twists. Reserve your tickets now and crack the case before it’s too late.

Planning a group celebration or private event in Springfield? We specialize in custom private shows for companies, parties, and organizations of nearly any size—hosted at our public venue or brought directly to your location. Perfect for team outings, corporate events, and unforgettable celebrations.

Maldaner’s
$70.14
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dinner Detective Springfield
(866) 496-0535
spi.info@thedinnerdetective.com
Maldaner’s
222 S 6th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701