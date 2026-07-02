Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Route 66 Night and Drone Show - July 10
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Route 66 Night and Drone Show - July 10
Hit the road for Route 66 Night as the ‘Shoes take on the Decatur Bean Ballers! The team will wear special Route 66 jerseys, and the evening will wrap up with a spectacular postgame drone show lighting up the sky.
Robin Roberts Stadium
See site for more information
06:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Robin Roberts Stadium
1415 N. Grand Ave E.Springfield, Illinois 62702