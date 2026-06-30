Sangamon River Bluff Trail Ribbon Cutting - July 18

Land Conservation Foundation Announces

Sangamon River Bluff Trail Ribbon Cutting

The Land Conservation Foundation (LCF), a non-profit land trust dedicated to preserving and restoring natural communities in East Central Illinois, is pleased to invite the public to a ribbon cutting, marking the official opening of the Sangamon River Bluff Trail, which connects the Allerton Park Trails to the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 18, at 9:00 a.m. and highlights a collaborative effort among the Land Conservation Foundation, the City of Monticello, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission, and Allerton Park & Retreat Center.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in the parking lot near the new trail sign, located at 802 Allerton Road in Monticello. Following the ceremony, attendees are encouraged to explore the trail at their own pace and comfort level. Guests are asked to bring their own water and snacks.

LCF’s Bruce Hannon Levee Trail spans approximately two miles, while the entire Sangamon River Bluff Trail extends roughly 4.5 miles, ending on Allerton property. The trail offers remarkable views of the Sangamon River that are rarely found elsewhere in the region. Hikers can expect a moderately challenging, rustic experience, and while some natural obstacles such as downed logs may remain, they generally do not impede hiking on the trail.

This milestone reflects the shared commitment of local and state partners to create interconnected corridors, provide wildlife habitat, and strengthen the connection between people and nature for future generations.

Members of the public interested in attending or seeking additional information are encouraged to contact Eric Mollahan at ericmollahan@landconservationfoundation.org or visit https://www.landconservationfoundation.org/sangamon-river-corridor-reserve.

