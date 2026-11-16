Join the Chamber's young professionals networking group, RISE Springfield, at the January 27 RISE & Shine! The event will be held at Illuminative Strategies Inc.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other young professionals in the Springfield area, enjoy coffee, and learn about our monthly professional development topic. Bring your business cards to enter for a chance to win the giveaway!

Registration is encouraged for this event, but not required.

RISE & Shine is RISE Springfield's morning network building event. A Chamber member sponsor hosts the event at their facility providing them an opportunity to showcase their company and provide a light breakfast and a casual atmosphere conducive for making connections that matter.

RISE Springfield is the young professionals networking group of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, designed to engage emerging leaders ages 21-39.