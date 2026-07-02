RISE Golf Skills Camp - July 17

Want to impress your coworkers with your golf game, but not really sure how to play? Worried about being ready for the next golf outing? Worry no more! RISE Springfield is hosting a golf skills camp for all young professionals ages 21-39 who are interested in learning the basics of golf or brushing up on their golf skills.

Each station will be limited to 10 attendees maximum, and each station will last 30 minutes. Each attendee will be able to participate in all four skill stations. Spots are limited, so make sure to reserve yours today!

Skills stations that will be available:

- Golf etiquette

- Putting

- Driving

- Chipping

The training at each station will be provided by local golf professionals, including Becca Ramirez and Evan Sambursky from SCHEELS and Jake Erickson with Kwik-Wall Movable Wall Systems!

Those who register are encouraged to bring your own clubs, but shared clubs will be available during the skills camp upon request.

Registration is required to attend this event.

RISE Springfield is the young professionals networking group of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, designed to engage emerging leaders ages 21-39.