Plant Sketching at Jasmine Hollow - Sept. 5 - 6 / 12 - 13

Sign up for a plant sketching class led by local artist and educator Belinda Beccue. You will have the opportunity to learn techniques that capture details which bring your sketches to life. This is an opportunity to bring home your own work of art, that you create, influenced by our unique Central Illinois habitat. There are ten spots each day, totaling only 40 open spots to join. Supplies are included and you will bring home materials to continue to fill the provided sketchbook! Make sure to reach out to Eric Mollahan at ericmollahan@landconservationfoundation.org and reserve your preferred day and time now - it's only $20 to attend.