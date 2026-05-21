Midwest Charity Horse Show - June 9 through 13

The 85th annual Midwest Charity Horse Show will be held June 9-13 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum of Champions. Performances will be held daily starting at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. One of the premier horse shows in the United States, the Midwest Charity Horse Show features American Saddlebred, Roadster, Morgan and Arabian horses and Hackney ponies.

Since its inception, the Midwest Charity Horse Show, an all-volunteer, nonsubsidized organization, has donated its annual proceeds to a Springfield area charity and has selected SIU School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics as its beneficiary. Since 1987, Midwest Charity Horse Show Association (MCHSA) in partnership with SIU School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics has been an integral part of helping children with chronic illnesses live happy, healthier lives. Proceeds from this year’s horse show help provide medication, overnight lodging, food and/or transportation for families whose child is receiving treatment. The MCHSA endowment has given more than $307,000 to SIU School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics since 1987.

For more information about Midwest Charity Horse Show log-on to Facebook at www.facebook.com/midwestcharity to check for updates regarding the 2026 show.

