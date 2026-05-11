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Living Well with Dementia: Early Sensory Changes - Touch - May 26

Living Well with Dementia: Early Sensory Changes - Touch - May 26

Living Well with Dementia: Early Sensory Changes - Touch

Changes in touch can affect everyday life in ways that are often difficult to describe.

Join the National Council of Dementia Minds for a free virtual conversation focused on how dementia can affect the sense of touch and how those changes are experienced in daily life.

Led by individuals living with dementia, this discussion explores what these changes actually feel like and how they may show up in everyday situations.

This webinar is free and open to everyone, including individuals living with dementia, care partners, professionals, and the public.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f267xYYVQGCnIQQ412Cg4w

Online
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

National Council of Dementia Minds
https://dementiaminds.org/
Online