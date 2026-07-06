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Live Jazz - July 25

Live Jazz - July 25

Lincoln Library is proud to present Dr. Leon Lewis-Nicol Quartet. Dr. Lewis-Nicol recently graduated from the University of Illinois, attaining his Doctorate in Jazz Piano Performance. Let’s prepare for an unforgettable evening with Dr. Leon Lewis-Nicol Quartet and enjoy the sounds and vocals rooted in his West African Heritage and Christian beliefs. He is a jazz pianist whose musical inspiration, compositions and improvisational voice will wind their way through the heralded Carnegie Room North at Lincoln Library.

Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
Free
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th Street
Springfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/