Live Jazz - July 25

Lincoln Library is proud to present Dr. Leon Lewis-Nicol Quartet. Dr. Lewis-Nicol recently graduated from the University of Illinois, attaining his Doctorate in Jazz Piano Performance. Let’s prepare for an unforgettable evening with Dr. Leon Lewis-Nicol Quartet and enjoy the sounds and vocals rooted in his West African Heritage and Christian beliefs. He is a jazz pianist whose musical inspiration, compositions and improvisational voice will wind their way through the heralded Carnegie Room North at Lincoln Library.

