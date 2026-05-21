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Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

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Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales: Books - May 26

Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales: Books - May 26

Each month, we invite our youngest visitors (0-5 years) and their caregivers to participate in Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales. This early learning program focuses on reading stories and engaging children in activities and play around a fun theme that changes monthly.

Nothing beats curling up with a good book! Join the ALPLM’s Education Team on Tuesday, May 26 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library as we share stories and activities as we explore the wonderful world of books!

This program is free, but advance registration is required. Due to increased demand, we now offer two sessions of Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales. Just select the session you'd like to attend. If your first choice should happen to be "sold out," please select the other time.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 26 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library
112 N 6th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
217-558-8915
Susan.R.Dunne@illinois.gov
http://www.presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events