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Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales: All are Welcome - June 23

Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales: All are Welcome - June 23

Each month, we invite our youngest visitors (0-5 years) and their caregivers to participate in Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales. This early learning program focuses on reading stories and engaging children in activities and play around a fun theme that changes monthly.

All are welcome! Join the ALPLM’s Education Team on Tuesday, June 23rd at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library as we share stories and activities exploring the diverse world that we all live in!

This program is free, but advance registration is required. Due to increased demand, we now offer two sessions of Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales. Just select the session you'd like to attend. If your first choice should happen to be "sold out," please select the other time.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum

Artist Group Info

joseph.crain@illinois.gov
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library
112 N 6th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
217-558-8915
Susan.R.Dunne@illinois.gov
http://www.presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events