Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales: All are Welcome - June 23

Each month, we invite our youngest visitors (0-5 years) and their caregivers to participate in Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales. This early learning program focuses on reading stories and engaging children in activities and play around a fun theme that changes monthly.

All are welcome! Join the ALPLM’s Education Team on Tuesday, June 23rd at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library as we share stories and activities exploring the diverse world that we all live in!

This program is free, but advance registration is required. Due to increased demand, we now offer two sessions of Little Lincoln's Fireside Tales. Just select the session you'd like to attend. If your first choice should happen to be "sold out," please select the other time.