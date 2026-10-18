Healthy Seniors Day - Oct. 21
Healthy Seniors Day - Oct. 21
The Edwardsville YMCA is hosting a free health fair for active older adults 55+. We have over 60 local businesses and nonprofits participating and they will be providing information about health, safety, volunteerism & support services. There will also be giveaways, raffles and Sam’s and Walgreens will be administering vaccines. Please join us!
Edwardsville YMCA
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Edwardsville YMCA
6186560436
erichardson@edwymca.com
Edwardsville YMCA
1200 Esic DriveEdwardsville , Illinois 62025
6186560436