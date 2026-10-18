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Healthy Seniors Day - Oct. 21

Healthy Seniors Day - Oct. 21

The Edwardsville YMCA is hosting a free health fair for active older adults 55+. We have over 60 local businesses and nonprofits participating and they will be providing information about health, safety, volunteerism & support services. There will also be giveaways, raffles and Sam’s and Walgreens will be administering vaccines. Please join us!

Edwardsville YMCA
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Edwardsville YMCA
6186560436
erichardson@edwymca.com
http://www.edwardsvilleymca.com
Edwardsville YMCA
1200 Esic Drive
Edwardsville , Illinois 62025
6186560436
http://www’edwardsvilleymca.com