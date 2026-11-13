Greater Springfield Interfaith Association Thanksgiving Service - Nov. 22
Greater Springfield Interfaith Association Thanksgiving Service - Nov. 22
"Moving Toward Unity and Peace" will be the theme of this year's Interfaith Thanksgiving service. All are welcome to gather together to enjoy an evening service of music, movement, prayer, inspiration, and gratitude.
Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Greater Springfield Interfaith Association
gsiasecretary@gmail.com
Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
501 S. Douglas AvenueSpringfield, Illinois 62704
217-546-4631
daumc@douglasavenue.org