From Longing to Hope: Taizé Prayer at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel - Dec. 6

Join us at Sacred Heart Convent for an afternoon of Taizé prayer—simple songs, steady rhythms, and time to center your heart. Come as you are—all are welcome. From Longing to Hope: Taize Prayer is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 6 at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St., in Springfield. No charge; free off-street parking, fully accessible facility. All are welcome.