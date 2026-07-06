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Free Outdoor Screening of Cars - July 18

Free Outdoor Screening of Cars - July 18

To cap off Kidzeum's 8th Birthday Celebration, we're bringing the classic Pixar film Cars to the Old State Capitol lawn for a free outdoor screening -- right in the heart of Route 66 Centennial celebrations.

Bring a blanket, bring the family, and settle in for a summer night downtown. A featured pre-show reading begins at 5:30 PM, with the film starting at 6:00 PM.

This event is free and open to the whole community. Get there early to enjoy local food trucks and restaurants!

Old State Capitol State Historic Site
Free
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Old State Capitol State Historic Site
1 Old State Capitol Plaza
Springfield, Illinois 62701
217-785-5030
dnr.historicspringfield@illinois.gov
https://historicspringfield.dnr.illinois.gov