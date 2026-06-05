Free Meal and Produce - June 13
Free Meal and Produce - June 13
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL will be providing a free meal and fresh produce for anyone who wants it until food runs out. Bring reusable containers, travel cups, or grocery bags with you to help reduce plastic waste if you have them, but it is not required. Free plants, clothes, and harm reduction supplies will also be available. All are welcome.
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
Capitol & 7th Bus Stop, Southwest Corner
699 E. Capitol AveSpringfield , Illinois 62701