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Free Meal and Produce - July 11

Free Meal and Produce - July 11

Food Not Bombs SPI is sharing a free meal, produce, clothing, personal care items, and harm reduction supplies for anyone who wants them, without restriction. Bring your own to-go containers or reusable bags if you are able to do so, but it is not required. Please note the location change. Solidarity, not charity.

First Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
First Presbyterian Church
321 S 7th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
217-528-4311
mail@LincolnsChurch.org
https://www.lincolnschurch.org/