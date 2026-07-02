Free Meal and Produce - July 11
Free Meal and Produce - July 11
Food Not Bombs SPI is sharing a free meal, produce, clothing, personal care items, and harm reduction supplies for anyone who wants them, without restriction. Bring your own to-go containers or reusable bags if you are able to do so, but it is not required. Please note the location change. Solidarity, not charity.
First Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
First Presbyterian Church
321 S 7th StSpringfield, Illinois 62701
217-528-4311
mail@LincolnsChurch.org