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Fractured Realms Fest 2026 - Sept. 12 & 13

Fractured Realms Fest 2026 - Sept. 12 & 13

A Cebration of DIY, Old-school and independant RPG's and wargaming. This two day event will feature a wide variety of games like Necromunda 1995, Mordheim, Gaslands, Ratking, Rumbleslam, Mork Borg, Magic the Gathering, Burrows and Badgers, Trench Crusade, One page rules and many others. $10 covers admission for both days and event tickets are at no cost. Free admission for those who just want to paint/hobby, spectate, or vendor shop. 100% proceeds will be donated to Central Illinois Friends.

Westminster Presbyterian Church
$10 admission for both days (event tickets no cost)
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fractured Realms
https://www.fracturedrealms.org/home
Westminster Presbyterian Church
533 S Walnut St
Springfield, Illinois 62704
217-522-4415
https://www.wpcspi.org/