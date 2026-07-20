Fractured Realms Fest 2026 - Sept. 12 & 13

A Cebration of DIY, Old-school and independant RPG's and wargaming. This two day event will feature a wide variety of games like Necromunda 1995, Mordheim, Gaslands, Ratking, Rumbleslam, Mork Borg, Magic the Gathering, Burrows and Badgers, Trench Crusade, One page rules and many others. $10 covers admission for both days and event tickets are at no cost. Free admission for those who just want to paint/hobby, spectate, or vendor shop. 100% proceeds will be donated to Central Illinois Friends.