Food Not Bombs Meeting - June 8
Food Not Bombs Meeting - June 8
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is meeting in the Bicentennial Room on the 3rd floor. New members are welcome and encouraged to join. We will be planning our future events and community involvement centering on food waste reduction and building mutual aid structures. There will also be a virtual option to join. Please email for more information: foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com