Fallen Tree of Honor - Nov. 16

Gold star mission and Abraham Lincoln Capitol City Airport will host program that includes the presentation of the colors, honors to our nation, remarks from a representative of the Illinois National Guard, and reflections from Gold Star Mission leadership. The ceremony will culminate in the placement of memorial ornaments by Gold Star Families and the lighting of the Fallen Tree of Honor.

The ceremony also serves as an opportunity for the public to better understand the meaning of a Gold Star Family and the importance of continuing to honor those who gave their lives in military service.

Gold Star Mission is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the memory of fallen service members, supporting Gold Star Families, and educating communities about the true cost of freedom. Through remembrance events, educational scholarships, community outreach, and its annual Gold Star 500 bicycle ride, the organization works to ensure that the names and stories of Illinois’ fallen heroes continue to inspire future generations.

Event Details

What: Inaugural Fallen Tree of Honor Lighting Ceremony

When: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, Springfield, Illinois

Hosted by: Gold Star Mission

Members of the media are invited to attend and help share the stories of Illinois’ fallen heroes and their families.

About Gold Star Mission

Gold Star Mission is a nonprofit organization committed to honoring Illinois’ fallen military heroes, supporting their families, and preserving their legacies through remembrance, education, and community involvement.