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Dr. Dolittle Day at Henson Robinson Zoo - May 30

Dr. Dolittle Day at Henson Robinson Zoo - May 30

Dr. Dolittle Day is a Free Admission Day at the Henson Robinson Zoo. The event is hosted by the Springfield Zoological Society and sponsored by Mel-o-Cream and Nessler Law, along with other local businesses. Come join us for a day of family fun and enjoy Live Stage Performances, A Scavenger Hunt, Teddy Bear ER Clinic, and more!

Springfield Park District - Henson Robinson Zoo
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield Zoological Society
3093142470
a.dberg998@gmail.com
https://www.springfield-zoo-society.org/

Artist Group Info

adrienne@leadershipbydna.com
Springfield Park District - Henson Robinson Zoo
1100 E Lake Shore Dr
Springfield, Illinois 62712
217-585-1821
http://www.springfieldparks.org