Dr. Dolittle Day at Henson Robinson Zoo - May 30
Dr. Dolittle Day at Henson Robinson Zoo - May 30
Dr. Dolittle Day is a Free Admission Day at the Henson Robinson Zoo. The event is hosted by the Springfield Zoological Society and sponsored by Mel-o-Cream and Nessler Law, along with other local businesses. Come join us for a day of family fun and enjoy Live Stage Performances, A Scavenger Hunt, Teddy Bear ER Clinic, and more!
Springfield Park District - Henson Robinson Zoo
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Zoological Society
3093142470
a.dberg998@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
adrienne@leadershipbydna.com
Springfield Park District - Henson Robinson Zoo
1100 E Lake Shore DrSpringfield, Illinois 62712
217-585-1821