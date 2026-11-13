Cranberry Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair - Dec. 4 - 5

Come join us and do your Christmas shopping at our 14th Annual Cranberry Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair on December4th from 5-8 pm and December5thfrom9-3pm. We will have home decor, wreaths, woodcrafts, resin items, crochet, embroidery, artisan dips, plushies, Avon, Scentsy, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and so.much more. Vinnie BBQ will also be on site both days. We hope to see you there!