Compass for Kids Back to School Brunch Fundraiser - Sept. 19

Join us as we celebrate an anniversary milestone! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 19, 2026, as Compass for Kids celebrates 10 incredible years as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, empowering youth in our community at our Annual Back to School Brunch Fundraiser!

Gather with fellow supporters at Erin’s Pavilion for a meaningful morning featuring a delicious brunch buffet, shopping at the Compass marketplace, and inspiring program updates showcasing the past 15 years! This milestone celebration isn’t just about looking back; it’s about fueling the next chapter of empowering young lives.

Your presence and support make all the difference in helping local children navigate toward brighter futures. Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today and be part of this special celebration!

Date: Saturday, September 19

Times:

10:00 am – doors open

11:00 am – meal is served

11:45 am – program begins

12:30 pm – event concludes