Citizens Club of Springfield: America 250 - How We Remember, How we Move Forward - May 22

Join us for a panel discussion about national, state and local initiatives to reflect on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and what that means for the future. Citizens

Club board member Karen Witter will moderate a panel with Erin Mast, CEO of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation; Judy Wagenblast of the Illinois State Historical Society and Angela Wolfgram with the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. Erin Mast will share how national public history and civic education efforts are inspiring reflective patriotism and civic imagination. Judy Wagenblast will provide a state perspective on how history belongs to all of us. Angela Wolfgram will highlight examples of the many programs, exhibits and activities taking place throughout Springfield that connect with the bigger picture of public history and

civics engagement. Free coffee and networking at 7:30 a.m