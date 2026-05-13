© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!

Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Citizens Club of Springfield: America 250 - How We Remember, How we Move Forward - May 22

HCFTA

Citizens Club of Springfield: America 250 - How We Remember, How we Move Forward - May 22

Join us for a panel discussion about national, state and local initiatives to reflect on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and what that means for the future. Citizens
Club board member Karen Witter will moderate a panel with Erin Mast, CEO of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation; Judy Wagenblast of the Illinois State Historical Society and Angela Wolfgram with the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. Erin Mast will share how national public history and civic education efforts are inspiring reflective patriotism and civic imagination. Judy Wagenblast will provide a state perspective on how history belongs to all of us. Angela Wolfgram will highlight examples of the many programs, exhibits and activities taking place throughout Springfield that connect with the bigger picture of public history and
civics engagement. Free coffee and networking at 7:30 a.m

Hoogland Center for the Arts - Club Room
Free and open to the public
08:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

Citizens Club of Springfield
citizensclubofspringfield@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/citizensclubspringfield
Hoogland Center for the Arts - Club Room
520 S 6th St
Springfield, Illinois 62703
217-523-2787
info@hcfta.org
https://www.hcfta.org/